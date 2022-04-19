Plainfield police to host take back event for unwanted medications April 30

The Plainfield Police Department will host a takeback event for unwanted medications later this month.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on disposing of potentially dangerous controlled substances, according to a news release.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Plainfield Police Law Enforcement Center, located at 14300 S. Coil Plus Drive.

This national takeback day will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and any other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical drug abuse.

The program provides an opportunity for law enforcement, prevention, treatment and business communities to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans, regardless of where they reside.

The following protocols will be followed:

• Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter substances will be collected.

• This event is for patients and their families to dispose of unwanted medications.

• Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may not drop off their excess medications for disposal.

• Any solid dosage from pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.) in consumer containers may be accepted.

• Small, pint size, bottles of cough syrups may be accepted if they are sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

• Some items will not be accepted, including illicit, illegal substances like marijuana, heroin, as well as needles, according to a news release.

To learn about the event, those interested can contact Plainfield Officer Brett Keag at 815-267-7207.