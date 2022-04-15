Teen take bullet to leg in Joliet drive-by shooting: cops

A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Illinois Street, police said.

About 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area for a report of person who had been shot, according to police. Once officers arrived, they eventually determined a 17-year-old male had been shot in the leg, police said.

The shooter was in a passing vehicle and the teen was standing outside a residence, police said.

The teen also suffered a graze wound, police said. The teen was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center – Joliet, police said.

The Joliet Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in solving the shooting.

Anyone with information was urged to call the police department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.