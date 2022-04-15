Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County back in action

The Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County is returning to action after a lengthy layoff.

The group plans to hold a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. April 25 at the Joliet Moose Lodge, 300 Springfield Ave. in Joliet.

It is the association’s first meeting since some time in 2020, said Jim Klick, a member of the Old Timers’ board.

The Old Timers also plans to hold meetings Aug. 8 and Dec. 5.

The association plans to again hold its banquet but the date has yet to be determined, Klick said.

For information, go to the association’s website, oldtimersbaseballassociationofwillcounty.org.