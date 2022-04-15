April 15, 2022
Shaw Local
Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County back in action

By Joseph Hosey

Ron Coomer signs autographs following the 2018 Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County banquet at the Clarion Hotel. (DICK GOSS)

The Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County is returning to action after a lengthy layoff.

The group plans to hold a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. April 25 at the Joliet Moose Lodge, 300 Springfield Ave. in Joliet.

It is the association’s first meeting since some time in 2020, said Jim Klick, a member of the Old Timers’ board.

The Old Timers also plans to hold meetings Aug. 8 and Dec. 5.

The association plans to again hold its banquet but the date has yet to be determined, Klick said.

For information, go to the association’s website, oldtimersbaseballassociationofwillcounty.org.