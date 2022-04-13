Woman accused of pushing mother-in-law off porch

Police arrested a Joliet woman accused of pushing her 70-year-old mother-in-law off a porch.

The incident occurred Monday night when Kristin Martinez, 31, of the 8000 block of Harrier Avenue arrived at her mother-in-law’s house to pick up her children, police said.

“An argument ensued after the victim would not allow Martinez into the residence because of the victim’s intoxicated state,” according to a police news release.

“During the argument, Martinez pushed the victim off the porch,” according to the release. “The victim fell off of the porch to the ground and suffered a serious injury to her wrist.”

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Violet Lane, which is in the Kendall County section of Joliet.

Police said they were called for a domestic disturbance.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Kendall County jail.

Kendall County prosecutors charged Martinez with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery to a victim over 60.

She remained in jail as of Tuesday.

The mother-in-law was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet for her injuries, police said.