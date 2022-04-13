Motorist crashes into pickup with Joliet police in pursuit: cops

A motorist fleeing from Joliet police on Saturday morning crashed into a pickup truck, which then collided with an SUV, police said.

Jarvis Perkins, 36, of the 800 block of East Washington Street, Joliet, was arrested and cited for numerous traffic offenses, including speeding, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, fleeing officers and disregarding a stop sign.

The driver of the pickup truck and the driver of an SUV involved in the crash refused medical assistance at the scene, Sgt. Dwayne English said.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Henderson and Columbia streets for a headlight violation, English said.

Perkins, who was later identified as the driver, fled from officers at a high rate of speed and gained distance on them during the chase, English said.

After Perkins disobeyed a stop sign at Youngs Avenue and Jackson Street, he struck a pickup truck that was traveling west on Jackson Street, English said.

That crash forced the pickup truck to collide with an SUV that was traveling east on Jackson.

After the crash, Perkins fled on foot but was apprehended in the 500 block of Jackson, English said.

Perkins was briefly hospitalized before being sent to jail early Sunday morning. He was released from jail that afternoon.