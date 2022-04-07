Prowlers strike at Joliet’s Metro Grill & Bar

A pair of prowlers trapped inside Joliet’s Metro Grill & Bar tried to make a break for it through the restaurant’s front door but ran into a perimeter of patrol officers and were captured, police said.

Officers called to the 2019 Essington Road restaurant for a report of a burglary in progress shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday discovered the front door of the establishment was damaged, according to police.

The officers spotted two men — later identified as Antonio Baughns, 39, and Kentheney Moore, 41, both of Chicago — in the building near the slot machines and set up a perimeter around the restaurant, police said.

Antonio Baughns (Joliet Police Department)

“Baughns and Moore attempted to flee from Officers through the front door and both were quickly taken into custody without further incident,” police said.

During the ensuing search of the burglarized business, officers found jimmied slot machines, a damaged cash register and an ATM the pair attempted to pry open, according to police.

Kentheney Moore (Joliet Police Departt)

“Officers recovered multiple tools used in the commission of the burglary from within the business,” police said.

Baughns and Moore both were charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools. Baughns was also charged with theft.