Bolingbrook library starts group to help adults practice English

The Fountaindale Library in Bolingbrook announced the formation of a new group aimed at helping adults learn and practice their English skills.

The new Conversational English as a Second Language group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and is hosted by the Literacy DuPage volunteers, according to a library blog post.

The group provides adult ESL learners who are at an intermediate level or above a way to practice English in a “relaxed, comfortable atmosphere,” according to the library.

No registration is required. Those interested in joining can just drop in.

Literacy DuPage also provides one-on-one tutors at no cost, according to the library’s blog.

Those interested in learning more can visit literacydupage.org or call 630-942-5210. The library also has more English learning resources at fountaindale.org.