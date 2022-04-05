April 07, 2022
Bolingbrook library starts group to help adults practice English

Attendees will be able to practice their English in a relaxed atmosphere, the library said

By Alex Ortiz

Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook announced a new group aimed to help English as a Second Language learners practice their language skills in a relaxed environment. (Photo provided)

The Fountaindale Library in Bolingbrook announced the formation of a new group aimed at helping adults learn and practice their English skills.

The new Conversational English as a Second Language group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and is hosted by the Literacy DuPage volunteers, according to a library blog post.

The group provides adult ESL learners who are at an intermediate level or above a way to practice English in a “relaxed, comfortable atmosphere,” according to the library.

No registration is required. Those interested in joining can just drop in.

Literacy DuPage also provides one-on-one tutors at no cost, according to the library’s blog.

Those interested in learning more can visit literacydupage.org or call 630-942-5210. The library also has more English learning resources at fountaindale.org.