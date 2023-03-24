Girls track and field: Previewing the 2023 season across the Herald-News area

A look at the Herald-News area’s girls track and field teams with the season ready to head outdoors and get into full swing:
Bolingbrook
Coach: John Sullivan
Top returners: Kristyn Johnson, jr. (sprints); Dajanae Smith, so. (sprints, hurdles); Chinenye Ifeajekwu, sr. (sprints); Phallon Pierce, so. (hurdles); Trinity Phipps, sr. (high jump)
Key newcomers: Amiya Sullivan, fr. (sprints); Alaine Bell, fr. (sprints); Danielle Cathey, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: It’s early, but Sullivan, Bell and Cathey is a trio that could impress in sprints for the next four years, not just this one.
Coal City
Coach: Colin Keppner
Top returners: Lilly Feisley, so. (sprints, jumps); Adeline Dowling, jr. (distances); Marianna Hren, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Keirsten Gabehart, fr. (sprints, long jump); Evelyn Wills, fr. (high jump)
Worth noting: Feisley was the leader of the Coalers’ conference title team last year as a freshman and looks to be better this year. Hren could be a distance standout.
Dwight
Coach: Michael Bennett
Top returners: Isabella Bunting, so. (sprints, shot put); Ellora McCullough, so. (sprints); Maggie Jewett, so. (distances)
Key newcomers: Maddie Simms, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Bunting’s combination of sprinter and shotputter is rare. Simms was the top freshman in both the 800 and 1,600 at the indoor Reed-Custer Comet Classic.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Rachael Rayes
Top returners: Eva Genova, so. (sprints); Claire Blotnik, jr. (distances); Kathryn Hammel, jr. (distances); Erin Hash, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Symone Holman, fr. (sprints), long jump; Ella Heinen, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Likely standout Holman won the 55 and long jump and was second in the 200 in the tough Lemont Invitational.
Joliet Central
Coach: Neal Brockett
Top returners: Brea’Laja Barber, sr. (sprints); Maciah Marszalek, jr. (sprints); Nereieda Jimenez, jr. (distances); Saniya Sherrod, so. (shot put); Anastasia Nagra, jr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Madison King, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: King and Marszalek have set school records in indoor competition and will be worth keeping an eye on.
Joliet West
Coach: Nathan Atkinson
Top returners: Morgan Pork, jr. (sprints); Jerie McClellan, jr. (sprints); Janellisa Oceguera, jr. (sprints)
Key newcomers: Saniyah Nobles, fr. (sprints); Aniya Byrd, fr. (sprints); Anna Cruz, fr. (shot put)
Worth noting: The Tigers are rebuilding, and in a sign of good things to come so far have strung together a series of top-three finishes in meets.
Lemont
Coach: Tim Plotke
Top returners: Juliette Reyes, sr. (sprints, hurdles); Julia Hajnos, sr. (sprints, long jump); Ella Mierzwa, so. (sprints); Jordan Cryer, so. (sprints); Jordan Bartman, jr. (high jump); Ashley Wrublik, so. (shot put); Christiana Ostrander, so. (discus)
Key newcomers: Emma Gaidakuvicius, fr. (sprints); Savannah Beasley, fr. (sprints); Morgan Sadelski, fr. (sprints); Maggie Daevy, fr. (distances); Cassie Cunningham, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Reyes and Hajnos will be expected to set the standard in work ethic for this young team to follow.
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Matt Smith
Top returners: Kaitlyn Hutchinson, sr. (sprints, jumps); Armani Daniels, jr. (sprints, jumps); Claire Carter, jr. (distances); Ella Maldonado, sr. (distances); Nadia Bowden, jr. (distances); Jenin Ali, jr. (hurdles, jumps); Gabriella Bush, so. (pole vault)
Key newcomers: Amani Muhammad, fr. (sprints); Callie Barker, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: With Hutchinson and Damiels doing double-duty, the Knights could be a sleeper in conference competition.
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Brian Evans
Top returners: Olivia Donaldson, so. (sprints); Ava Conway, jr. (distances); Maura Hanrahan, jr. (distances); Kendall Crossley, sr. (hurdles); Aria Henry, so. (jumps); Jaiden Knoop, jr. (pole vault); Asha Pierre-Antoine, sr. (triple jump)
Key newcomers: Alaina Pollard, fr. (relays, jumps); Molly Reidy, fr. (pole vault)
Worth noting: It’s rebuilding time for the six-time 3A champions, but Evans has a lot of talent coming back, led by Knoop, second in 3A last year, a collection of relay speedsters and Illinois Top Times qualifier Pierre-Antoine.
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Dominic DeLuca
Top returners: Alahan Smith, so. (sprints); Annie Pincaik, jr. (distances); Gianna Arizzi, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Zoe Dempsey, fr. (sprints, jumps); Jayden Gurgone, fr. (sprints); Sami Green, fr. (sprints); Emily Hendrick, fr. (shot put)
Worth noting: The young Warriors are expected to improve quickly and could be dangerous by year’s end, but it’s an uphill climb in a tough conference.
Lockport
Coach: Joe Kravitz
Top returners: Sydney Fontaine, so. (sprints); Kayla Shea, sr. (distance); Kamile Bickute, sr. (sprints, jumps); Ella Cline, jr. (sprints, hurdles, jumps); Veronica Walkosz, so. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Bella Barrett, fr. (sprints); Lily Slowik, fr. (distance); Nicki Kuchyt, fr. (pole vault)
Worth noting: Kranitz sees the Porters as balanced and with potential. It would be a surprise if Lockport doesn’t send several athletes to the medal stand at the 3A State Meet at season’s end.
Minooka
Coach: Kevin Gummerson
Top returners: Eliana Culpepper, sr. (sprints); Lauren Manning, jr. (sprints); Addison Benson, jr. (sprints), Ella McCollom, sr. (distances); Gabby Kics, sr. (distances); Maya Ledesma, so. (distances); Cassie Fuhrman, jr. (distances); Bre Edwards, so. (hurdles), Faith Hayes, jr. (triple jump), Laila Richardson, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Elizabeth Egwunwoke, so. (sprints)
Worth noting: Minooka has both quality and quantity, the largest team in several years, and with all the distance runners qualifying for state last year, expect more of the same in 2023.
Morris
Coach: Ryan Battersby
Top returners: Ella McDonnell, jr. (sprints); Gisselle Reyes, so. (sprints); Joy Dudley, sr. (distances); Gretchen Zarbock, sr. (distances); Paityn Valentine, so. (distances); Mackenzie Enger, so. (high jump)
Key newcomers: Ava Conley, fr. (sprints, hurdles); Hannah Linn, fr. (jumps)
Worth noting: Dudley is a threat at both the 1,600 and 3,200, while Conley has impressed as a sprinter and hurdler.
Peotone
Coach: Lori Lonard
Top returners: Alicia Hunding, so. (sprints, long jump); Celeste Richards, so. (distances)
Key newcomers: Avery Lenz, fr. (sprints, long jump); Aurora Toepper, so. (throws)
Worth noting: Hunding already ranks in Peotone’s all-time top six in the 100, 200 and 400. Toepper is new to track, but has impressed with her throwing.
Plainfield Central
Coach: Tonya Landfair
Top returners: Arianna Gashi, jr. (sprints); Janae Henderson, so. (sprints); Emma Walsh, so. (sprints); Ariana Coffee, sr. (sprints, long jump); Hannah Kilday, jr. (distances); Natalie Standhardt, so. (distances); Deionna Jones, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Jada Simmien, fr. (sprints); Khyli Harvey, fr. (sprints, high jump)
Worth noting: Youth will be served at Plainfield Central, where Ariana Coffee is the only senior who ran in the Southwest Prairie Indoor Championship.
Plainfield East
Coach: Dominic Del Rosario
Top returners: Ava Mabry-Spencer, sr. (sprints); Courtney McDonald, so. (sprints); Lily Anderson, sr. (distances); Lilla McCormick, so. (distances); Eilssa Perkins, sr. (distances, jumps); Brianna Strong, jr. (shot put); Jocelyn Trotter, sr. (high jump)
Key newcomers: Briyah Beatty, fr. (sprints); Sophia Cain, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: Based on indoor results, jumpers Perkins and Trotter have the best chance to score points in conference and perhaps advance to the state finals at year’s end.
Plainfield North
Coach: Chris Simon
Top returners: Alex Eydenberg, jr. (distances); Lauren Dellangelo, so. (distances); Taylor McClain, so. (distances); Lindsey Wenz, so. (distances); Elsie Czarniewski, so. (distances)
Key newcomers: Tessa Russo, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: The 1,600-meter relay is already ranked second in Illinois, and the 3,200-meter relay should make an impact as well on a strong roster.
Plainfield South
Coach: Bradley Millar
Top returners: Jahnel Bowman, jr. (sprints; jumps); Tierra Abner, so. (sprints); Vanessa Tuazon, so. (sprints, jumps); Andrea Abbott, jr. (sprints); Madison LaBeck, sr. (distances) Miles Solita, jr. (distances); Dana Surwillo, sr. (pole vault)
Key newcomers: Guiliana Mancini, fr. (sprints); Carissima Mrizek, fr. (sprints, jumps); Tianna Rosario, fr. (high jump)
Worth noting: Plainfield South has only three seniors, but boasts junior sprinter-jumper Bowman, is deep in younger athletes and could surprise in conference and in the postseason.
Providence Catholic
Coach: Jennifer Williams
Top returners: Faith Gade, jr. (sprints); Sophia Leverett, so. (sprints); Bella Morey, jr. (distances); Natalie Papes, sr. (pole vault)
Key newcomers: Katelin Navarre, fr. (sprints); Maggie Wolniakowski, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: In her first year as head coach, Williams has the returning state pole vault runner-up in Papes, and potentially three threatening relay teams to keep a close eye on.
Reed-Custer
Coach: Andrea Shroba
Top returners: Haylee Keymon, sr. (sprints; hurdles); Olivia McLaughlin, so. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Madysen Meyer, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: Meyer could be a star on the Comets for four years, while Keymon will be looked to for senior leadership.
Romeoville
Coach: Steve Stefanski
Top returners: Tania Miller, jr. (sprints); Nadia Povilaitis, sr. (sprints); Ava Maglaya, sr. (sprints; jumps); Mia Maglaya, sr. (sprints, jumps); Sophia Flowers, so. (distances); Ariana Mustafa, sr. (distances); Grace Griffin, jr. (jumps); Sharon Aasmoah, sr. (throws)
Key newcomers: Emily Rog, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: The Spartans captured the Argo Invitational and three dual meets indoors and figure to carry that momentum outdoors into a successful season.
Seneca
Coach: Terry Maxwell
Top returners: Caitlyn O’Boyle, sr. (sprints, hurdles, triple jump); Keeli Pumphrey, sr. (sprints, hurdles); Natalie Misener, so. (distances); Faith Baker, jr. (throws); Gabi Maxwell, jr. (throws); Teagan Johnson, jr. (jumps, pole vault)
Key newcomers: Lila Coleman, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: O’Boyle and Johnson are triple threats, and could pile up the majority of Seneca’s points in most meets along with strong relay teams.
Wilmington
Coach: Stephanie Stickel
Top returners: Reese VanDuyne, so. (sprints, long jump); Chloe Proffitt, sr. (distances); Brooklyn Flores, so. (distances); Jessica Schnittger, so. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Emily Hughes, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Profitt can go to the front, but the Wildcats are otherwise a young squad and will be looking to develop as the season progresses.