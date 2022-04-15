Lincoln-Way East claims the title at Minooka Invitational

MINOOKA – The sun was out on Thursday afternoon, but just like everything else this spring, the wind howled and the temperatures were cool for the Minooka girls track & field Invitational.

State power Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield South and the host Indians were joined by Dekalb and Metea Valley as team champions were crowned in both the varsity meet and the junior varsity meet. Rolling Meadows pulled out of the meet due to travel concerns with the wind and the pole vault event was cancelled.

“We have had some windy meets here at Minooka over the years, but it’s been a long time since we had wind like this,” Minooka coach Kevin Gummerson said.

Minooka and East battled this one out for the title, as the Griffins used their depth to come away with the team title scoring 156 points. The Griffins had five individual titles and five runner-up placers. The Indians had four individual winners with three runner-ups and scored 121 points.

Huntley finished third with 103 points as they were followed by Metea Valley, LW Central, DeKalb and Plainfield South.

Lincoln-Way East’s Sophia Barnard took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.06 at the Minooka track invitational. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Griffins were led by double event winners as Mariam Azeez won the long jump and the 100 meter dash, with Sophia Barnard winning the 100 and 300 hurdle races. Jamie Sierocki was victorious in the shot put

“The way this spring has been we just want to get out here and compete,” Lincoln-Way East coach Brian Evans said. “We have to use opportunities like today was to compete in these conditions because you don’t have any idea what sectionals or even the state meet will be like. You have to be prepared for anything and competing today at Minooka, which is our sectional site gives us familiarity in a month. Our goal today was to always come out healthy and compete on the track and in the field events, and we did a good job of that.

“Minooka is always tough and Huntley did a great job and ran some great relays. Anytime you win a title your kids performed well and like I said we competed well today and that was what was important.”

Minooka’s Jocelyn Host, left, Gabriella McCollom followed by Lincoln-Way West’s Claire Carter head up the pack in the 3200 meter run at the Minooka track invitational. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Minooka received wins from Gabriella McCollom in the 3,200 meters, Kathryn Cichon in the 800 meters, Kendal Franklin won the high jump and the 4 X 800 relay of Cassie Fuhrman, Gabby Kics, Sara McLaughlin and Audrey Boles.

“On a night like this you look for toughness, But I already know our team has that,” Gummerson said. “You look for the ones who really want to compete. You’re not going to have a perfect race or field event on a night like this, but your preparation and approach can be perfect. Throw out the stopwatch, tonight it was about the spirit of the sport. It’s not windy just for the Minooka athletes, it’s the same for everyone and you still want to beat the person next to you.

“We had some great performances, which I’m very happy with. Our kids competed so well at both levels and this just goes to show you that no matter what the conditions are, if you prepare and compete good things will happen.”

Lincoln-Way Central’s Marla Hayes won the discus and Janiya Bowman from Plainfield South won the 200 meter dash.

East also came away with the junior varsity title as they outdistanced Minooka 177 to 165.5 points.