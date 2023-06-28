June 28, 2023
Meet the 2023 Joliet Herald-News All-Area Softball Team

Back-to-back state champion Lemont highlights a star-studded field

By Rob Oesterle
Lemont’s Frankie Rita singles against Antioch in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Peoria.

Lemont’s Frankie Rita takes a swing during the Class 3A state championship game, which Lemont won, 1-0, in 12 innings.

As usual, the Herald-News coverage area was loaded with softball talent. Here are the best of the best, comprising the 2023 Herald-News All-Area Team.

FIRST TEAM

Plainfield East's Lauren Brock.

Plainfield East's Lauren Brock. (Submitted photo)

Lauren Brock, Plainfield East: The senior catcher batted .460 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 28 RBIs. She was All-Southwest Prairie Conference, second-team All-State and the Bengals’ offensive MVP, along with making just one error in 190 chances.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Mack Brow (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Mack Brow, Joliet Catholic Academy: The senior shortstop, a Northern Kentucky commit, hit .417 with 30 RBIs and 42 runs scored for the Angels. She was All-East Suburban Catholic Conference and Class 3A Second Team All-State.

Morris' Ella Davis

Morris' Ella Davis (Submitted photo)

Ella Davis, Morris: The senior pitcher was Morris’ team MVP, All-Interstate Eight Conference, and Class 3A First Team All-State. She went 21-7 in the circle with a 1.98 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 190 innings. She also hit .492 with 37 RBIs.

Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic

Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic (Submitted photo)

Lisabella Dimitrijevic, Lincoln-Way Central: The sophomore pitcher went 19-4 with a 1.02 ERA and 293 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings for the Knights. She also hit .400 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBIs. She was named All-SouthWest Suburban Red and Class 4A First Team All-State.

Lockport’s Addison Foster connects for a single against Andrew in the Class 4A Lockport Regional Championship on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Lockport.

Lockport’s Addison Foster. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Addison Foster, Lockport: The senior second baseman hit .492 with nine doubles, five triples, a home run and 23 RBIs for the Porters. She was named All-SouthWest Suburban Blue and First Team Class 4A All-State.

Coal City's Makayla Henline

Coal City's Makayla Henline (Submitted photo)

Makyla Henline, Coal CIty: The junior infielder hit .473 with 16 doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs and 52 runs scored for the Coalers. She was named All-Illinois Central Eight and Class 2A First Team All-State.

Lincoln-Way Central's Josephine Jager

Lincoln-Way Central's Josephine Jager (Submitted photo)

Josephine Jager, Lincoln-Way Central: The junior first baseman hit .411 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs. She also went 3-0 in the circle with a 2.65 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 29 innings. She was named All-SouthWest Suburban Red and Class 4A Second Team All-State.

Lemont's Sage Mardjetko

Lemont's Sage Mardjetko

Sage Mardjetko, Lemont: The senior pitcher, a South Carolina commit, was The Herald-News Player of the Year for the second straight year. She was also Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row and Class 3A First Team All-State. Mardjetko led Lemont to a second straight Class 3A state championship, going 23-0 with 339 strikeouts over 143 innings with just 18 hits allowed and an ERA of 0.00.

JCA's Madison Patrick

JCA's Madison Patrick (Rob Oesterle)

Madison Patrick, Joliet Catholic Academy: The junior outfielder hit .462 with 43 runs scored and stole 27 bases. She was All-East Suburban Catholic Conference and Class 3A First-Team All-State.

Lemont's Frankie Rita

Lemont's Frankie Rita

Frankie Rita, Lemont: The senior catcher, a Drake commit, hit .591 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 23 RBIs and 48 runs scored for Lemont. She was All-South Suburban Blue and Class 3A First Team All-State.

Lincoln-Way West's Reese Rourke

Lincoln-Way West's Reese Rourke (Submitted photo)

Reese Rourke, Lincoln-Way West: The freshman pitcher/infielder hit .452 with 16 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 22 RBIs and 39 runs scored for the Warriors. In the circle, she was 10-5 with a 2.51 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 95 innings. She was All-SouthWest Suburban Red and Class 4A First Team All-State.

Joliet West's Brooke Schwall

Joliet West's Brooke Schwall (Submitted photo)

Brooke Schwall, Joliet West: The junior first baseman hit .500 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Tigers. She was named MVP of the Southwest Prairie Conference East Division and was Class 4A Second Team All-State.

Lincoln-Way East's Katie Stewart

Lincoln-Way East's Katie Stewart (Submitted photo)

Katie Stewart, Lincoln-Way East: The senior shortstop, a Texas commit, was power personified for the Griffins. She hit .490 with a 1.220 slugging percentage, collecting 21 home runs and 64 RBIs. All-SouthWest Suburban Blue and Class 4A First Team All-State.

Lemont's Avaree Taylor reacts on second base during the Lemont Class 3A sectional semifinal game against Joliet Catholic on Wednesday, May. 31, 2023, at Lemont.

Lemont's Avaree Taylor. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

Avaree Taylor, Lemont: The junior first baseman hit .543 with nine doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBIs. She also went 4-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 19 innings. She was All-South Suburban Blue and Class 3A Second Team All-State.

Lockport’s Sarah Viar sprints to first against Marist in the Class 4A Marist Supersectional on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Chicago.

Lockport’s Sarah Viar (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Sarah Viar, Lockport: The junior shortstop hit .449 with 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 28 RBIs for the Porters. She was All-SouthWest Suburban Blue and Class 4A Third Team All-State.

SECOND TEAM

Lillian Anderson, Romeoville

Raegan Duncan, Lemont

Shelby Fraser, Joliet West

Grace Goliebowski, Providence Catholic

Maddy Hickey, Lincoln-Way East

Tricia Hogrefe, Plainfield Central

Brooke Keltner, Lockport

Taylor Mackin, Minooka

Molly Marquardt, Lincoln-Way West

Anna McClimon, Minooka

Kelcie McGraw, Lockport

Kendall Pearson, Lincoln-Way Central

Addie Rizzatto, Joliet Catholic Academy

Sam Vandevelde, Seneca

Haydn Voss, Joliet Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Lucy Cameron, Lincoln-Way Central

Karina Choi, Bolingbrook

Angelina Cole, Providence Catholic

Kerigan Copes, Coal City

Abby Gagliardo, Coal City

Wrigley Fanter, Joliet Catholic Academy

Isabella Farias, Bolingbrook

Olivia Hansen, Wilmington

Sophie Klawitter, Peotone

Tessa Krull, Seneca

Peyton Kryza, Lockport

Masyn Kuder, Coal City

Ava Murphy, Lincoln-Way West

Katie Nichols, Plainfield South

Nicole Pontrelli, Lemont

Natalie Reyes, Joliet Central

Jadyn Shaw, Coal City

Morgan Spodarek, Lockport

Addison Stacy, Morris

Taylor Stefancic, Wilmington

Ava Swain, Lockport

Averi Vander Woude, Lincoln-Way East

Ashley Veltman, Peotone

Gianna Zumdahl, Plainfield South