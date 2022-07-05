Girls basketball: Joliet West’s Lisa Thompson commits to DePaul

JOLIET – Joliet West is fast becoming a hotbed for Division I basketball recruiters.
About two weeks ago, Joliet West sophomore Jeremiah Fears received a scholarship offer from Michigan State.
Over the holiday weekend, senior Lisa Thompson, a two-time Herald-News Player of the Year, made her commitment to continue her academic and basketball career at DePaul University in Chicago. She chose the Blue Demons over schools such as Mississippi State, Michigan State, Florida State, North Carolina State and Boston College.
After averaging 23 points, three assists, three steals and four rebounds a game and leading West to a 25-4 record last season as a junior, Thompson didn’t put the basketball away. She was invited to try out for the USA Basketball 18U team and has continued to play during the summer with Midwest Elite, as well as competing in a couple of tournaments with Joliet West.
There were many reasons why Thompson chose DePaul.
“I really liked that [DePaul] is close to home,” she said “It’s close enough that if I want a home-cooked meal or something, I can come home and get it. Also, I went to a few DePaul games when they were having a really good season last year, and I got to know the coaches while I was there. It all fits pretty well. Plus, they are going to be in need of a point guard, so I hope I can go right in and play.”
The Blue Demons finished 22-11 and qualified for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, losing an 88-57 decision to Dayton in the first round. Another factor in Thompson’s decision was the stability in the coaching staff, as head coach Doug Bruno has been the Blue Demons’ coach for more than 35 years.
“I know Coach Bruno isn’t going anywhere,” she said. “DePaul is a top program, and they are building a great team. They had a freshman [Aneesha Morrow] that was the National Freshman of the Year.”
Thompson said she currently is undecided about a major, but has narrowed it down to entrepeneurship/marketing, sports medicine, or business/finance.
“DePaul is a very good academic school,” she said. “I will be able to get a good education, as well as play basketball at a high level. There really wasn’t anything that could go wrong with my decision, and I am happy I made it.
“It is a big load off my mind to have the commitment made. Now, for my senior year, I can just go out and relax and play basketball and not have to worry about who’s watching in the stands. I can just go have fun and try to get my team to state. We won state [at Troy Middle School] my seventh and eighth-grade years, and I would love to get back there in high school.”