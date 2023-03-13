Herald-News baseball preview: 5 players to watch in 2023

Here are five baseball players to watch in the Herald-News area this season:
Ryan Anderson, Minooka, P: Anderson went 9-3 last season for the Indians, recording 70 strikeouts in just 55 innings pitched. He enters the season as one of the state’s top pitchers, and the junior has committed to the University of Arizona.
Cole Crafton, Lincoln-Way West, IF-OF: Crafton, a junior, seems to be just scratching the surface of his potential. Louisville already likes the progression they have seen, as he’s an early commitment to the school. He swatted seven home runs while driving in 35 as a sophomore for the Warriors.
Gavin Gomez, Providence, P/IF: Gomez is a potentially huge bat that will reside in the middle of the Providence lineup. Gomez has a knack for reaching base (.508 on-base percentage as a junior) and a knack for driving them in (43 RBI).
Zach Kwasny, Lincoln-Way East, P-3B: Kwasny broke out in a big way his junior year and heads into his senior season as both one of the area’s best pitchers and one of the area’s top hitters. Kwasny put together a 7-3 record with a 1.47 earned run average and hit .341 with 24 RBIs for L-W East.
T.J. Schlageter, Joliet Catholic, P: Schlageter was an absolute machine anchoring the Hilltoppers pitching staff as a junior. Amongst his nine victories was a six-inning, one-run, eight-strikeout performance in the Class 2A State semifinals. Schlageter, a Louisville commit, struck out 71 with a 2.36 earned-run average for JCA.