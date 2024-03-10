My Hart Will Go On: Becoming the newest member of the Herald-News sports team

I’ve had to come up with different column names every spot I’ve been, and I can’t tell you how excited I am to finally get to make the “Titanic” reference.

Excuse me, here I am making Celine Dion comparisons and I haven’t even introduced myself. My name is Hart Pisani and I’m the newest member of the sports team at Shaw Media and specifically the Joliet Herald-News. Prior to moving here, well, in the word of Nappy Roots I’ve “Been all around the globe from Monday to Sunday.”

I’m originally from New Orleans, which I’ll be sure not to repeat during the NFL season (so I’ll say Who Dat now just to get it out of my system). I started my sports reporting career back there, freelancing for three years where I got to see the likes of Tre Morgan, Jared Butler and Ja’Marr Chase when they were just starting out in high school. It was a great time, but a guy can’t pay rent on a freelancer salary so I took the next step.

I started my full-time career in Sterling, Colorado, covering preps and JUCO, which was fantastic for three weeks. Then March of 2020 came around and ... well, I think we remember what happened then. Still, I got a chance to cover Colorado University football before it was cool and learn the ropes of the business. When I did all there was to do, I took for a new journey as far north as you can get.

Joliet Herald-News sports reporter Hart Pisani. (Hart Pisani)

Literally, I became the sports editor in Fairbanks, Alaska.

You may be thinking, “Alaska?! What the heck!?” But I can tell you it was an amazing experience. I got to see beautiful sights and images most only get to see through their computer. I got to cover a wide variety of sports, too. When I felt the time had come to move on, I got an opportunity to be a regional sports editor in Waterloo, Iowa, and cover Division I athletics.

What was Iowa like, you ask? The Red Hot Chili Peppers once sang, “Life is beautiful around the world.” The Red Hot Chili Peppers have clearly never been to Iowa.

From there I made my way to Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. That’s where I spent the last two years and got to interview Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Corbin Carroll when he was just a minor leaguer. I got to write about Zach Thomas entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I was twice nationally recognized for my work and got to know a wonderful community. It was a genuinely wonderful experience.

I was ready for the next challenge, though, and that’s how I found myself coming to the suburbs of Chicago and Joliet specifically. I only just arrived, but I can already tell I’m going to like it here.

In just a few days I’ve already noticed that this is a community that values its sports. The assistance I’ve gotten from the coaches shows that there are people eager to get their kids recognized for their hard work. I’ve met coworkers extremely dedicated to producing the best coverage for the area and are helping me do the same.

Plus the pay is way better than my last gig – I mean, the weather has been great.

Perhaps you may be worried that since I’m not from here or even close to here, I may not understand how things work. I’ll admit, even in all my travels I’m still a southerner. Heck, I haven’t even seen the Blues Brothers. But I’ve done what I can to get to know the history and culture.

I know Joliet Catholic has won more football state titles than any team in Illinois. I know Mike Alstott, George Mikan and Scott Spiezio have all come out of this area. And while I’m not up on my Akroyd-Belushi flicks, you better believe I’ve seen “Rudy.”

I was attracted to the kind of talent this area produces, but what I’m hoping to fall in love with is the community. I got into this line of work because I love sports, but also because I love stories. Getting to tell people’s stories is what excites me the most about this job, and I’m hoping you’ll trust me to tell y’alls.

I’m sure I’ll make my share of mistakes, and I promise I’ll do everything I can to tell the best stories possible. I’m beyond excited to get to know y’all.

With all of that out of the way, let’s do what Joliet Central graduate Lionel Richie told us to do and “raise the roof and have some fun.”