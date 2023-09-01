JCA alums Anderson, Hood injured, out for season at Illinois

A pair of Joliet Catholic graduates will have to wait to make their debuts in a college football game.
University of Illinois running back Jordan Anderson and linebacker Malachi Hood suffered season-ending injuries in preseason camp, Illini coach Bret Bielema announced this week.
Both players are redshirt freshmen and 2022 Joliet Catholic graduates who led the Hilltoppers to the 2021 Class 4A state championship.
Anderson suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery later this fall. Hood was sidelined by an Achilles injury.
As a senior in 2021, Anderson missed more than half the season with injuries but still eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing and scored 16 touchdowns in only six games. Hood, meanwhile, was one of the defensive leaders on a team that finished 14-0.