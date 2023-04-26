April 26, 2023
Basketball: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honors area’s Coaches of the Year

By J.T. Pedelty

Joliet West head coach Jeremy Kreiger talks to his team during halftime this past season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) this week announced its 2022-23 Coaches of the Year, with multiple area basketball coaches from the college ranks down to junior high honored.

Among the honorees were:

• Lewis University women’s coach Keisha Newell

• Lemont High School boys coach Rick Runaas

• Bolingbrook High School boys coach Robert Brost

• Joliet West High School boys coach Jeremy Kreiger

• Peotone High School girls coach Steve Strough

• Providence Catholic girls coach Eileen Copenhaver

• Lincoln-Way Central High School girls coach Dave Campanile

• Lincoln-Way West High School girls coach Ryan White

• Bolingbrook High School girls coach Christopher Smith

• Lincoln-Way Special Recreation Association wheelchair basketball coach Keith Wallace

• Jane Addams Middle School boys coach Nathan Hollander

• Brooks Middle School boys coach Michael Sedor

• Taft Elementary girls coach Pete Howard

• Summit Hill Junior High girls coach Jack Howard

• Jane Addams Middle School girls coach Christina Miller

The IBCA Coach of the Year Luncheon/Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Saturday, May 6 at CEFCU Arena (formerly Redbird Arena) in Normal.

Among the Hall of Fame inductees will be Sally Anderson (Lockport), James Augustine (Lincoln-Way), Kersten Mitchell (Lincoln-Way East), Jenna McCormick (Lincoln-Way East), Brittney Thomas (Bolingbrook), Samantha Williams (Bolingbrook) and Frank Palmasini (Providence).

Providence's head coach Eileen Copenhaver talks to her players during the 3A Glenbard South Sectional basketball final against Montini at Glenbard South High School in Glen Ellyn on Thursday, Feb 23, 2023.

Providence's head coach Eileen Copenhaver talks to her players during the 2023 3A Glenbard South Sectional basketball final against Montini. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)