Basketball: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honors area’s Coaches of the Year

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) this week announced its 2022-23 Coaches of the Year, with multiple area basketball coaches from the college ranks down to junior high honored.
Among the honorees were:
• Lewis University women’s coach Keisha Newell
• Lemont High School boys coach Rick Runaas
• Bolingbrook High School boys coach Robert Brost
• Joliet West High School boys coach Jeremy Kreiger
• Peotone High School girls coach Steve Strough
• Providence Catholic girls coach Eileen Copenhaver
• Lincoln-Way Central High School girls coach Dave Campanile
• Lincoln-Way West High School girls coach Ryan White
• Bolingbrook High School girls coach Christopher Smith
• Lincoln-Way Special Recreation Association wheelchair basketball coach Keith Wallace
• Jane Addams Middle School boys coach Nathan Hollander
• Brooks Middle School boys coach Michael Sedor
• Taft Elementary girls coach Pete Howard
• Summit Hill Junior High girls coach Jack Howard
• Jane Addams Middle School girls coach Christina Miller
The IBCA Coach of the Year Luncheon/Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Saturday, May 6 at CEFCU Arena (formerly Redbird Arena) in Normal.
Among the Hall of Fame inductees will be Sally Anderson (Lockport), James Augustine (Lincoln-Way), Kersten Mitchell (Lincoln-Way East), Jenna McCormick (Lincoln-Way East), Brittney Thomas (Bolingbrook), Samantha Williams (Bolingbrook) and Frank Palmasini (Providence).