Pets of the Week: Nov. 6, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Queenie is a calm 5-year-old brindle terrier mix that was relinquished to NAWS by her previous owner. She is friendly and outgoing. She’s a couch potato at heart and would love cuddling with someone in a safe and warm home. She loves children and walks well on a leash. She gets along with dogs who match her energy level. To meet Queenie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Queenie is a calm 5-year-old brindle terrier mix that was relinquished to NAWS by her previous owner. She is friendly and outgoing. She’s a couch potato at heart and would love cuddling with someone in a safe and warm home. She loves children and walks well on a leash. She gets along with dogs who match her energy level. To meet Queenie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Benjamin is a sweet 2-year-old tabby that was rescued in southern Illinois. He eagerly greets visitors and seeks out attention and love. He is easy to hold and likes pets. His gentle and easy-going demeanor should make him a good fit for any home. To meet Benjamin, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Benjamin is a sweet 2-year-old tabby that was rescued in southern Illinois. He eagerly greets visitors and seeks out attention and love. He is easy to hold and likes pets. His gentle and easy-going demeanor should make him a good fit for any home. To meet Benjamin, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chandler is an adult blond lab mix who is a sweetheart with people. He is friendly with other dogs but can be very rough with them. Chandler has a strong prey drive (squirrels, rabbits) and has high energy. He needs a family with a completely fenced-in yard with the time, patience and willingness to work with him. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Chandler is an adult blond lab mix who is a sweetheart with people. He is friendly with other dogs but can be very rough with them. Chandler has a strong prey drive (squirrels, rabbits) and has high energy. He needs a family with a completely fenced-in yard with the time, patience and willingness to work with him. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Wednesday is a domestic shorthair kitten who came to the shelter from animal control. She is playful, sweet and chatty. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.