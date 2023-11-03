Let’s talk turkey: Will County groups offer holiday-themed dinners this month

This Nov. 2, 2009 file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey. The average Turkey Day dinner will cost $49.04, or just 44 cents less in 2013 than it did in 2012. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe) (Larry Crowe)

Turkey is indelibly associated with Thanksgiving, even if you don’t like turkey or serve a different entree on that special day.

Of course, it’s not necessary to wait until Thanksgiving Day proper to enjoy a turkey dinner. Here are three opportunities in Will County this month.

Carryout turkey dinner on Saturday

Channahon United Methodist Church will host its annual carryout turkey dinner Saturday.

The cost per meal is $15. Pickup time is 3 to 7 p.m. You select the time when reserving the dinner.

Dinner includes grilled turkey, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, homemade cranberry relish, dinner roll and choice of pie (apple, cherry or pumpkin).

To reserve, call 815-467-5275. Channahon United Methodist Church is located at 24751 W Eames St. in Channahon.

Veterans Day turkey dinner

All veterans and their families are invited to a free turkey dinner with all the trimmings Nov. 11.

The event will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. at Cantigny Post 367 VFW, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet.

Dinner will include turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatos, green beans, corn, rolls and dessert.

First drink is free. Refills are $1.

In The Pocket will provide live music from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Cantigny Post will collect the following items for deployed troops at the event: nonperishable food, toiletry items, 100% cotton socks, pens, pencils, paper, batteries (AA, A, D), entertainment items (books, yo-yos). Monetary donations (for mailing packages) are also accepted.

For more information, call 815-722-5398.

Free Thanksgiving meals

Anyone in need of a free Thanksgiving meal may enjoy one Nov. 18.

Meals will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. (or until items run out) at P & J Remodeling LLC. 452 N Chicago St, Joliet. Most meals will be carryout. However, a couple tables will be set up for those who prefer to dining in.

The Thanksgiving meal will include turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, cornbread and cake.

RSVP is appreciated but not mandatory. Call 815-666-1251.

Also on Nov. 18, Joliet Central High School alumnus, Jalen E. Jones will host Thanksgiving for anyone in need of a full Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson St. The actual dinner is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will also include distribution of clothing and winter accessories, blankets, free haircuts and hair braiding, raffle giveaways, children’s story time, and a book giveaway.

Turkey facts

According to the University of Illinois Extension:

• 46 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving, 22 million on Christmas and 19 million turkeys on Easter.

• Since 1970, turkey consumption has increased 104% since 1970.

• Also since 1970, turkey production in the U.S. has increased almost 110%.

• In 1970, 50% of all turkey consumed happened during the holidays.

• Because people now eat turkey year-round, just 29% of all turkey consumed is during the holidays.

• In 2011, 736 million pounds of turkey were consumed in the U.S.

• In 2012, the average American ate 16 pounds of turkey.

• In 2012, 253,500,000 turkeys were produced in the U.S.

• In 2012, turkey was the No. 4 protein choice for American consumers, after chicken, beef and pork.

• The U.S. turkey industry employs 20,000 to 25,000 people.

For more turkey facts, visit web.extension.illinois.edu/turkey/turkey_facts.cfm.