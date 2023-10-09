Pets of the Week: Oct. 9, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Brie is a 5-year-old terrier who’d make a good family pet. She is attentive, smart and eager to please. She loves children, long walks, cuddling on blankets and Kong toys. She must be the only animal in the home. To meet Brie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Jade is a 2-year-old tortie that was rescued with her kittens from life as a stray. She craves attention and seeks out pets. She will purr to show her appreciation for love. She is curious and likes to explore and play. She must be the only cat in a home. To meet Jade, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Otis is a sweet husky mix puppy who came to the shelter from Kentucky. He is still learning the ways of the world but is ready for his forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Elinor is a domestic shorthair kitten who was found in the middle of a road and saved by a kind person. She is sweet with lots of love to give. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Emmie is a bashful, 5-month-old border collie/Akita mix. She has done well in playgroups with dogs her size and up. Emmie needs a home without small dogs or cats. To meet Emmie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Eight-year-old Goldie is shy but enjoys pets and will even purr with cheek rubs. He needs a home that already has a friendly and social kitty. He “talks” to the other kitties he sees and is excited to interact with them. To meet Goldie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.