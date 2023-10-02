Pets of the Week: Oct. 2, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Charm is a 2-year-old brindle mix. She is friendly and outgoing and likes walks and playing with toys. She will make a wonderful family dog, but she must be the only pet in the home. To meet Charm, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Kepner is a 3-year-old outgoing, social, gentle and friendly tabby. She immediately greets visitors by looking for attention. She rolls over for belly rubs the moment she is pet. She is sweet and affectionate. To meet Kepner, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Rory is a sweet young redbone coonhound mix. She still is growing and will be a large dog. She needs a forever home where she can get appropriate training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Boots is a domestic shorthair kitten who came from a southern Illinois animal control. He is rambunctious and loves to play. Boots enjoys being pet but still is getting used to being held. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Dynamic is a sweet and gentle 2-year-old pittie. She does well with dogs and cats of all sizes. She has a laid-back personality and great manners. She happily sits on command and gives her paw for a biscuit or two. Her little ears perk up at toys, and she’ll nudge for more back scratches. To meet Dynamic, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Eight-month-old Radella is silly, sweet, playful and enjoys the company of other cats. She occasionally gets “the zoomies.” Radella may have a very mild form of cerebellar hypoplasia. She may be wobbly at times and may lose her balance when she stands to walk. To meet Radella, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.