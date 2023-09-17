Taste of Lockport spotlights local eateries, benefits District 205 programs

Rain or shine, the Taste of Lockport returns to the city Sept. 23, and “we are very excited,” said Jonathan Darin, president of the Lockport Township High School District 205 Foundation.

The foundation sponsors the event, which will be held along Hamilton Street in front of Lockport City Hall, in partnership with the city of Lockport.

Darin said the foundation is excited for this year’s event after last year’s response to the first Taste of Lockport.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We ended up with over 1,000 people there with us. It turned out to be a great success.”

Last year’s Taste of Lockport had only four food vendors The 2023 event has 12, and all vendors “touch Lockport in some way,” Darin said.

The bands Friday at Five and Maggie Speaks will provide live entertainment.

“We started planning this second annual event the week after last year,” Darin said. “We went from a committee of four of us last year to almost every single person on the board wanting to be a part of it, which is exciting.”

The foundation previously held the typical fundraising events, such as golf outings and casino nights, he said, but Taste of Lockport had a broad community appeal – a local event for local students that also helps local businesses and bands.

In fact, “every dollar goes to Lockport Township High School District 205″ to support student scholarships, programs, community events and teacher grants, Darin said.

The Lockport Township High School District 205 Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable organization, helps award $75,000 to graduating seniors every year, the foundation said in a news release announcing Taste of Lockport.

“So it’s nice to know all the money from this event stays in the community,” said Darin, a 2006 graduate from District 205.

The foundation said that fundraising efforts are to “enrich the lives of all students, staff and community members through extraordinary learning experiences and opportunities anchored in equity and inclusion.”

Cash or credit will be accepted for food purchases at the Taste of Lockport, the foundation said. The beer tent will sell beverage tickets to be redeemed for alcohol purchases.

This year, wristbands and complimentary nonalcoholic drinks are available for designated drivers.

Tickets are $10 if bought by Sept. 22 or $15 if bought at the event. Students are admitted for free. Buy tickets in advance at Nik & Ivy Brewing Co., 1026 S. State St., Lockport, or at TasteofLockport.org.

Know more

The 2nd annual Taste of Lockport’s drink and food vendors include:

• Avocado Theory

• Beanies Candy and Ice Cream

• Dairy Queen

• Jackie’s Pub

• Hawaiian Food Truck

• Nik & Ivy Brewing Co.

• Krispy’s Nashville Hot Chicken

• Mr. Salty

• ROcc Garden Microgreens

• TaCanijo Taco Truck

• Villa Nova Pizza

• Wildabeast Grill Food Truck

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Taste of Lockport

WHEN: 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 23

WHERE: Downtown Lockport

ETC: Friday at Five will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Maggie Speaks will perform top hits at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $10 in advance or $15 at the event. Students are free.

INFO: Visit tasteoflockport.org.