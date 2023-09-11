Pets of the Week: Sept. 11, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Kimora is a 2-year-old medium-sized dog. She is active, outgoing and friendly. She is good with children and most dogs. She like to go on walks, lounge on a soft bed and be with people. To meet Kimora, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marigold is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued with her kittens from an animal control in southern Illinois. Now that her kittens have all found homes, Marigold needs her happy ending. She is friendly and has a sweet little meow. She loves to play but is also a good lap cat when she wants some attention. She interacted well with other cats at NAWS. To meet Marigold, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ziggy is a small, happy dachshund/Chihuahua mix. She walks well on a leash, enjoys people and loves running around with her squeaky toys. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Hot Pocket is a young, male domestic shorthair who is timid at first but enjoys the attention of the staff and volunteers at the shelter. He loves when people pet him and does well with the other cats in our kitten room. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.