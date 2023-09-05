Northern Illinois Food Bank in Joliet needs volunteers this month

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is seeking volunteers for a special packing shift.

The special packing shift will be Sept. 11 at the South Suburban Center in Joliet.

Other shifts are available at the food bank’s other three centers and throughout the month, the Northern Illinois Food Bank said in a news release announcing the event.

Food-packing shifts Sept. 11 in Joliet are from 9 to 11 a.m. or from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers must be at least 8 years old (an adult age 21 and older must accompany all volunteers 16 and younger) and must wear fully enclosed shoes.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank’s South Suburban Center is located at 171 S Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

To register and for information, visit solvehungertoday.org/how-to-help/volunteer.