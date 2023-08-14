Pets of the Week: Aug. 14, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Norton is a 7-year-old terrier that likes people and attention – he has the biggest smile when happy. He knows basic commands and is food-motivated and eager to learn more. He needs to be the only pet in the home. To meet Norton, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lucy Lou is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is a bit shy in new environments. Once people earn her trust, she shows her affectionate and outgoing personality. She jumps up to greet visitors and gives head rubs to show love and get more attention. When content, she purrs non-stop. She will be a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Lucy Lou, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Todd is a beagle mix with a hound’s howl. He loves playing with shelter staff. He needs a home without other dogs and with someone who understands hounds. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sienna is a domestic shorthair who was left at the shelter. She is a bit shy but once she warms up, she enjoys attention. Sienna loves playing and cuddling with the other cats and would do well in a home where she has a companion. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.