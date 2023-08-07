Pets of the Week: Aug. 7, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Casey is a 6-year-old terrier mix that lost her previous owner. She can be shy initially. However, once she warms up, she is very sweet and enjoys pets. She loves walks and sleeping on comfortable beds. She is selective with dogs and needs to be an only pet or have a slow introduction. To meet Casey, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Fog is a 6-year-old tabby that was rescued from a local animal control. He is easy-going, friendly, curious and a bit playful. He gets along with other cats in his playgroup. He likes pets and is eager for attention from visitors. To meet Fog, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Rudy is a male pug/terrier mix who loves to run around, explore and roll in the grass. He is a nervous dog who will need plenty of patience and a home that’s not busy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Macaroni is a shy shorthair that slowly warms up to people. She’d do well in home with other cats as she likes to play and cuddle with her buddies at the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.