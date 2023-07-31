Pets of the Week: July 31, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Yoda is a 3-year-old terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control. He is eager to please and knows basic commands. He loves treats. He is brave, outgoing, playful and curious and loves to explore the outdoors. He needs a home without smaller dogs or cats, but he loves children. He will make a fun family dog. To meet Yoda, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Yoda is a 3-year-old terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control. He is eager to please and knows basic commands. He loves treats. He is brave, outgoing, playful and curious and loves to explore the outdoors. He needs a home without smaller dogs or cats, but he loves children. He will make a fun family dog. To meet Yoda, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bubbly is a 2-year-old tabby that was rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Kentucky where she was on the euthanasia list. She is petite, gentle, quiet and a bit timid. She needs a patient adopter to give her time to adjust to a new home. When she feels safe, she likes gentle pets and attention. She will make a cherished companion kitty. To meet Bubbly, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Bubbly is a 2-year-old tabby that was rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Kentucky where she was on the euthanasia list. She is petite, gentle, quiet and a bit timid. She needs a patient adopter to give her time to adjust to a new home. When she feels safe, she likes gentle pets and attention. She will make a cherished companion kitty. To meet Bubbly, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dudley is a senior Affenpinscher who was originally adopted from the Will County Humane Society as a puppy. He was later found as a stray. He has hip dysplasia and a sub-luxating patella and is being treated with anti-inflammatory medication. Dudley needs a loving forever home where he can live out his senior years. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Dudley is a senior Affenpinscher who was originally adopted from the Will County Humane Society as a puppy. He was later found as a stray. He has hip dysplasia and a sub-luxating patella and is being treated with anti-inflammatory medication. Dudley needs a loving forever home where he can live out his senior years. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Gracie is a small domestic shorthair who enjoys human attention. She does well in the cat room but keeps to herself. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.