Joliet church to celebrate 150th anniversary

A Joliet church is inviting the community to celebrate its 150 years in September.

The Church of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Covenant in Joliet will host a dinner banquet with a cash bar from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at IBEW Local 176, 1100 NE Frontage Road in Joliet. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Features of the event include a display of historic heirlooms and photos, slide presentation, songs, stories and testimonies. The cost of dinner is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 5 to 10. Reservation deadline is Aug. 15.

The theme of the three-day celebration is Prayer, Partnership, and Promise and “will celebrate God’s faithfulness through all generations,” according to a news release from the Church of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Covenant announcing the 150th anniversary.

The Church of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Covenant was first organized on Aug. 10, 1873, as the Swedish Mission Church, according to the release. Members met in private homes until a church was built in 1881 at 410 E. Clay St. in Joliet, according to the release. Services were conducted in Swedish through the 1930s, according to the release.

Other features of the celebration include Youth Group Night, which begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the church. Youth Group Night gives attendees the opportunity to “reconnect with old friends and past youth directors,” the church said in the release. RSVPs are appreciated but not required.

On Sept 9, the church will host historical tour of the original church building at 410 Clay St. in Joliet at 9:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., the church will host a “hymn sing” at the current church location, 2437 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

The hymn sing will include a Fika, “a time of fellowship and Swedish pastries,” the church said in the release. RSVPs for both activities are appreciated but not required.

The Church of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Covenant will conclude the anniversary celebration on Sept. 10 with coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and a celebration worship service at 10:30 a.m.

For more information and to RSVP for any of the events, visit goodshepherdcov.org.