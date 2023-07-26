Therapy dogs finding more work helping people of all ages, needs

It’s not just the Will County’s state’s attorney’s office that’s adding canines to its team.

The state’s attorney’s office recently acquired a comfort dog, an offshoot of the Paws-4-Kids pet therapy program that Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said he started in 2012 for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Comfort dogs typically work during crises, according to The ADA National Network.

The Lewis University police department in Romeoville now has an on-campus emotional support animal. And Maya. a mixed breed therapy dog, visits the residents at The Timbers of Shorewood every other week.

Emotional support dogs and therapy dogs have different roles, according to the American Kennel Club.

Emotional support dogs “may be trained for a specific owner, but they are not trained for specific tasks or duties to aid a person with a disability,” such as service dogs are, according to the American Kennel Club.

By contrast, therapy dogs and their owners volunteer in places where they can provide comfort, such as hospices, hospitals, mental health institutions, nursing homes and schools, according to the American Kennel Club.

How do emotional support animals support university students?

Jet, a 3-month-old golden retriever, is the first canine in the Lewis University police department, according to a news release from Lewis University announcing Jet’s addition to the police department.

His job is to “provide comfort and companionship to those in need, fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone,” especially Lewis University students, faculty, and staff, according to the university.

On June 20, Canine Officer Jet participated in an official swearing-in ceremony with Sgt. Lyle Nettles, his dedicated handler and shift supervisor on the afternoon team, according to the university.

The Lewis University police department in Romeoville now has an on-campus emotional support animal. On June 20, Canine Officer Jet (pictured) participated in an official swearing-in ceremony with Sgt. Lyle Nettles, his dedicated handler and shift supervisor on the afternoon team. (Photo provided by Lewis University)

Lewis University Police Chief Mike Zegadlo said in the release that supporting students on their “personal and educational journeys” is fundamental to policing at the university.

“This means meeting students at difficult moments on their journeys and helping them find a way to get back on track,” Zegadlo said in the release. “Jet will be a great new way for our team to provide that support in an impactful and compassionate way.”

Jet was born Welch Family Goldens in Colchester, Illinois, and received his training through K9 Guardians in Lockport, according to the university. Jet joined Lewis University’s police department through the support of Glasgow.

Glasgow’s office provided the funds to acquire and train Jet and to adapt an existing Lewis University squad car for the canine vehicle.

The Lewis University police department in Romeoville now has an on-campus emotional support animal. Jet joined Lewis University’s police department through the support of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. Pictured, from left, is LUPD Chief Mike Zegadlo, LUPD Sgt. Lyle Nettles, Jim Glasgow and Lewis University President David Livingston. (Photo provided by Lewis University)

“Jet, aptly named in light of Lewis University’s famous aviation program, is the 14th canine I have been able to provide to local governments and schools by using money seized from money launderers and drug dealers,” Glasgow said in the release. “This is the ultimate irony – using ill-gotten gains for the public good.”

Jet will receive ongoing training under Nettles’ guidance.

The university will also “collaborate with various campus departments and organizations to develop initiatives that raise awareness about mental health and create a supportive atmosphere for all.”

How pet therapy benefits seniors

Mary Mullin of Plainfield said in a news release from The Timbers of Shorewood, a rental retirement community, that her parents lived at The Timbers before they died.

Letting Maya visit residents is her way of giving back “the many kindnesses the staff gave them.” Maya is certified through Therapy Dogs International, according to The Timbers.

“Maya makes a big difference for the seniors, and they adore her,” Mullin said in the release. “I love seeing the residents’ smiles and joy as they interact with her.”

Maya, a therapy dog from Plainfield, visits with Timbers of Shorewood resident Evelyn Null, as Dolores “Dee” Robbins looks on. (Photo provided by The Timbers of Shorewood)

According to The Timbers, pet therapy provides seniors with an “emotional connections, warm memories of a former pet and a great deal of comfort.”

Amy Odell, director of activities at the Timbers, said in the release that everyone looks forward to Maya’s visits.

“Seeing the residents waiting for Maya to arrive is so heartwarming,” Odell said. “They have many questions about the dog and her training. Mary [Mullin] is great at answering all questions, and Maya’s sweet and gentle nature has all of us wanting her attention.”

