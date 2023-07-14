Will County expands therapy dog team to comfort crime victims

When she’s at home with her handler, Winnie is an active, playful 18-month old labradoodle.

But during office hours, Winnie is a hardworking comfort/therapy dog in the victim services department of the Will County State’s Attorney’s office, where she provides provide emotional support to crime victims and witnesses.

“She is so well-behaved at the office. It is truly amazing,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said. “The training we put her through worked extremely well. She’s here to provide solace for the employees but also the victims. Many times they come in here traumatized but then they sit here and pet Winnie...the program is just amazing.”

Why therapy dogs are important

The addition of a comfort dog is an offshoot of the Paws-4-Kids pet therapy program Glasgow said he started in 2012 for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. Glasgow recalled the initial days of that program, which started with Jackson, a Labrador retriever.

Just by petting Jackson, a scared young child found the courage to talk about her abuse, he said.

“If Jackson never did another thing, he was able to give that child the courage the courage to give her statement and make sure that the predator paid the price,” Glasgow said.

Two English Labradors are also now part of the program. One is Angus, “who works with support groups associated with the problem solving courts,” according to the Will County State’s Attorney website. The other dog is Kiwi, who helps at both the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center as well as the problem solving courts, the website said.

“Dogs are the medicine that cure all ills,” Glasgow said. “They can bring you out of a funk in a matter of seconds.”

Will County state’s attorney staff member Amy Pfeifer gets some love from Winnie, a labradoodle comfort/therapy dog, at the Will County state’s offices on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Nichole Pasteris, direct of victim witness services, said Winnie serves members of the public, such as victims who come into the office to discuss the status of their case. Winnie recently met with a family waiting for a verdict in a murder case, she said.

“You could see them release the tension of the situation and the weight of the situation and they all had a few minutes to be with this happy dog and pet Winnie, and Winnie was super sweet and visited with everybody,” Pasteris said.

Carole Cheney, assistant state’s attorney and director of public affairs, felt the timing of Winnie’s addition to the office was perfect.

“This is the 40th year of victim witness services,” Cheney said. “We’re always expanding and always looking for additional ways to help people.”

What makes a dog a comfort dog?

Glasgow said a local rescue had contacted him after it received four dogs from Dallas, Texas. Winnie was one of the four. Mallory Magee, victim advocate at the state’s attorney’s office, said her unit had wanted a service animal for some time. So, when Pasteris approached Magee and asked her to be Winnie’s handler, Magee was all in.

“We loved her so much that the next day my friend asked me if any of her siblings were left,” Magee said, adding that her friend did adopt one of Winnie’s sisters.

Magee said she was a little uncertain how Lola, her 6-year-old boxer shepherd mix, previously an only dog, might accept Winnie. But the two dogs are “like two peas in a pod,” Magee said. Glasgow said Winnie has brought Lola “out of her shell.”

“When I bring Winnie home, she’s way more excited to see Winnie than me,” Magee said.

Winnie began her four-week, food-based training in February and went home to live with Magee in mid-March, Magee said. Winnie now works full-time with Magee.

Winnie’s vest is key to her training. When Winnie wears her vest, she knows she’s working, Magee said. When the vest comes off and Winnie is at home, she becomes a family pet, Magee said.

Glasgow said the training is required in order for Winnie to be covered by insurance and praised her personality and obedience. Magee said Winnie’s vest is key.

When Winnie wears her vest, she’s in work mode, Magee said. When the vest comes off, Winnie becomes a family pet once again, Magee said.

“She’s so compliant right now,” Glasgow said. “It’s off the charts.”

Pasteris said Magee is the perfect handler for Winnie.

“Mallory stepped up to the plate and took on this challenge of bringing a new creature into her home and being response for her at the state’s attorney’s office every day,” Pasteris said. “We could not be more grateful.”

For more information, visit willcountysao.com and willcountycac.org.