Pets of the Week: July 24, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Maverick is a 5-year-old coonhound mix that was rescued in southern Illinois. He loves the outdoors and walks. He loves to play and can entertain himself with toys. He also loves other dogs and needs a home with a dog that matches his energy level. He is not a fan of cats. Maverick needs a loving and compassionate adopter to see him through heartworm treatment. To meet Maverick, Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Odyssey is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control where she was at risk of euthanasia. She is calm, quiet and gentle. She patiently waits for visitors to spend time with her and loves pets and attention. She will be an amazing companion kitty. To meet Odyssey, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pluto is a goofy hound mix puppy who came to the humane society from local animal control. He is outgoing, playful and full of energy. Pluto needs a family that can keep up with him and help him learn to be his best. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Carmen is a lovely tabby who came to the humane society from animal control. Because Carmen is shy, she needs time and patience in a quiet forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.