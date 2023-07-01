Joliet East H.S. alumni to host reunion on July 22

Calling all alumni of the former Joliet East High School!

A Joliet East All-Class Reunion will be held 5 to 10 p.m. July 22 at Ingalls Park A.C., 20 N Park Road in Joliet.

Features of the event include a DJ, access to food trucks and a cash bar.

Ingalls Park A.C. has an air-conditioned banquet hall and a big outdoor pavilion. So the reunion will take place rain or shine.

Admission is $5.

Joliet East High School was a school at Joliet Township High School District 204. The school closed in 1983.

For more information, visit jths.org.