Pets of the Week: July 17, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Buddy is a 5-month-old boxer mix. He is a little shy at first but comes out of his shell quickly. He likes to meet other dogs at the rescue and is cautiously curious about the cats. He is young but well-behaved. He is gentle on walks and keeps his kennel clean. He is an awesome puppy that, with a little boost in confidence, will thrive in a home and be an amazing fur family member. To meet Buddy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dr. Dakota is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued in southern Illinois. He needs a safe and loving forever home. He was nervous in the busy rescue setting initially but has developed some trust and shown his gentle personality. He now likes pets and attention. He also loves to sit in the window and watch the outside world. Once he gets to know someone, he is affectionate and wants a lot of love. To meet Dr. Dakota, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org to meet him. Visit nawus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tucker is a beagle/basset mix who is all hound with his nose to the ground. He is super friendly to everyone except cats. Tucker came to the shelter heartworm-positive, but is being treated and is doing well. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Hallie is a domestic shorthair tortie who is sweet and loves human attention. She is a bit hesitant around other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.