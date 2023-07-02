Pets of the Week: July 3, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Scooby is a 4-year-old Great Dane mix. He is ready for adventure and loves walks. He is well-mannered and seems past his silly puppy phase. He is sweet, social, and loves to be around people. He is not always fond of other dogs and needs to be the only pet in the home. To meet Scooby, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org to. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lilly Bug is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray – she is ready for a life of love and comfort indoors. She is affectionate, outgoing and energetic. She loves to play and then snuggle when it is time to rest. She is still learning about other cats – she did not seek them out in her foster home. She would do fine in a home as an only cat in or in home with a kitty sibling that is not too demanding of her. To meet Lilly Bug, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Gia is a large Shepherd mix who became too much for her previous owners to handle. She is incredibly smart but strong and needs a family who is familiar with large dogs. Gia will need help with her training, and channeling of her energy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Fozzie Bear is a domestic shorthair who is FIV positive. He is super chill and loves to cuddle. Fozzie needs a forever home where he can relax and lounge around. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.