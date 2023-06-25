Pets of the Week: June 26

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Winnie is a 2-year-old terrier that was rescued from a local animal control. She is eager to please and knows a few commands. Winnie loves walks and belly scratches. Winnie was bred multiple times and now just needs a comfortable life where she can be a cherished pet. She needs to be the only animal in a home. To meet Winnie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Winnie is a 2-year-old terrier that was rescued from a local animal control. She is eager to please and knows a few commands. Winnie loves walks and belly scratches. Winnie was bred multiple times and now just needs a comfortable life where she can be a cherished pet. She needs to be the only animal in a home. To meet Winnie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Hero is a 3-year-old tuxedo that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois. He is sociable, interactive, friendly and affectionate. He loves pets and attention. He has a sweet personality and lots of love to share with his forever family. To meet Hero, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org to meet him or with any questions. Visit nawsus.org.

Hero is a 3-year-old tuxedo that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois. He is sociable, interactive, friendly and affectionate. He loves pets and attention. He has a sweet personality and lots of love to share with his forever family. To meet Hero, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org to meet him or with any questions. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chandler is a large Lab mix who is a sweetheart with people. He is dog-friendly but sometimes plays too hard. Chandler has a strong prey drive and needs a family who can work with him on his energy levels. He also needs a fenced-in yard. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Chandler is a large Lab mix who is a sweetheart with people. He is dog-friendly but sometimes plays too hard. Chandler has a strong prey drive and needs a family who can work with him on his energy levels. He also needs a fenced-in yard. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Professor Moody is a domestic shorthair who gets along with other cats. He needs a comfortable bed and a home to call his own. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.