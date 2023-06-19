Pets of the Week: June 19, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Peppermint is a 10-year-old terrier that was adopted and returned to NAWS after several years through no fault of her own. Like her name, she is as sweet as can be! She loves people and likes to snuggle and nap with them. She would do best as the only pet in a home because she is not a fan of other dogs or cats. She loves children. She is potty-trained and has moments where she still loves to play. To meet Peppermint, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sid is a 6-year-old tabby that needs a new home. He was rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma where he was at risk of euthanasia. Sid is very friendly, sweet, outgoing and affectionate. He likes everyone he meets, and he eagerly greets visitors looking for pets and attention. He has a cute gravelly meow. His gentle demeanor makes him a good fit for any home. To meet Sid, email Catdoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Hermione is a sweet, senior poodle mix who was unclaimed as a stray. She is approximately 10 years old but still spunky and full of energy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Pop Tart is a kitten who is part of a litter found outside. She and her litter mates are currently being vetted and socialized. The kittens will be adopted when they are at least 8 weeks old and cleared by the vet. The shelter is now accepting applications. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.