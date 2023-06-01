Channahon instructional technology resource teacher said she has ‘the best job in the whole district’

The concept of AI in the classroom was not on people’s minds 12 years ago when Renee Bogacz became the instructional technology resource teacher at Channahon School District 17.

But AI is one of the topics Bogacz, a Google for Education Certified Innovator, hopes to discuss with her successor. Bogacz plans to retire from education after the 2023-2024 school year, a decision that she said was bittersweet and stemmed from wanting to spend more time with her grandchild.

“I have the best job in the whole district,” Bogacz. “Because I get to work with teachers and students; what more could I possibly wish for? I absolutely love this job. It’s different every day.”

Nicholas Henkle, superintendent at District 17, said Bogacz has a “growth mindset” as part of her mission to “equip our teammates to be the best they can be for our students.”

“We love and we are very lucky to have her,” Henkle said.

“if you can get the teachers to realize what you’re doing is safe and is backed up, they’re going to be OK and not as afraid of any of the technology.” — Renee Bogacz, instructional technology resource teacher at Channahon School District 17

Henkle said Bogacz is also very passionate about safe technology use, which is “paramount” in the social media age. He said Bogacz, whose job is to help teachers and students integrate technology in the classroom, even holds tech safety lessons for students in kindergarten through grade eight.

“It teaches kids to make good choices, how to identify and report cyber bullying, and how to manage their cyber footprint,” Henkle said. “She really just makes sure kids understand the power of the internet and how to use it appropriately in schools.”

‘I just had an interest in it, and I wasn’t afraid of it’

Bogacz said she started at District 17 teaching language arts to seventh and eighth grade students in 1991. She eventually moved into web design and slowly transitioned into technology as its use evolved in the classroom, she said.

“I was interested in how technology could be used with students and the tools and also the tools that we could use as teachers,” Bogacz said.

For instance, Bogacz said she started using an online grade book and an online lesson plan book that caught the interest of other teachers. When students started having access to computers, Bogacz found “great websites” for them to use, she said.

Then District 17 decided to add a technology-based course for the students and asked Bogacz if she’d like to teach it? Bogacz said she didn’t have any certificates or degrees in technology at the time.

“I just had an interest in it, and I wasn’t afraid of it,” Bogacz said. “That’s what led me to transition to it…and I’ve been in heaven ever since.”

Bogacz said her job includes finding grade-appropriate resources for teachers and students as well as the “nuts and bolts” of technology, such as helping teachers with their report cards or online grade books.

She also helps acclimate teachers who might feel intimidated with technology or new programs.

“When I first started, the veteran teachers were the ones who were afraid that, ‘If I touch this button, I’m going to delete everything,’” Bogacz said. “The younger teachers are like, ‘Let’s see what happens if I click a few things. If it gets messed up, tech support will fix it for me…if you can get the teachers to realize what you’re doing is safe and is backed up, they’re going to be OK and not as afraid of any of the technology.”

So what does Bogacz think about AI?

Bogacz doesn’t feel AI will be “the death of writing” just like calculators weren’t the “the death of math instruction.”

“The future of AI in schools is going to be dependent on how the rest of the world continues to use technology,” Bogacz said. “It could be really positive. And it could be really negative, maybe almost dangerous…I really think AI is going to change the way kids learn and the way teachers teach. And if we don’t keep AI in check the way it needs to be kept it check, it could be problematic.”

Bogacz recalled how information just “exploded” on the internet when it dawned and said AI “has the potential to explode the same way.” She said kids should be supervised online and parents should engage with their children regarding their online activities and use of social media.

All these new advances in technology is one reason why Bogacz wants to stay connected with schools, even after she retires.

“I would still like to, maybe, work with school districts as a consultant or professional development, things I get to do as part of my job now,” Bogacz said. “I’d still like to be able to do that for school districts.”

