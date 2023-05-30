3 Lincoln-Way High School commencement speakers share their future plans

At Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 in New Lenox and Frankfort, the senior class president/student council president is typically the student commencement speaker at each of the three school’s graduation ceremonies.

This year’s student speakers were Alexa Hadley (Lincoln-Way Central), Jenan Halawa (Lincoln-Way East) and Jack Towner (Lincoln-Way West).

Graduation ceremonies were held May 23 (Lincoln-Way East), May 24 (Lincoln-Way West) and May 25 (Lincoln-Way Central).

In advance of graduation, all three student commencement speakers briefly discussed their post-graduation plans in an email and gave their best advice for incoming high school freshman.

Baran-Unland: Where are you going to college and what is your major?

Hadley: I am going to Georgetown and studying Spanish and government.

Halawa: I will attend Marquette University and double major in psychology and political science on a pre-law track.

Towner: I will be attending Grand Valley State University

Baran-Unland: What are your long-range career plans?

Hadley: I don’t know exactly what I’ll do in the future, but I would love to work for the government one day, possibly a lawyer. But I really just enjoying working with others to make the world better, and I hope to travel and keep Spanish a part of my life.

Halawa: In the future, I hope to attend law school and become a criminal prosecutor while also working in child advocacy.

Towner: My long range career plans are to get a doctorate degree in kinesiology to become a physical therapist while minoring in business so I can one day open my own physical therapy practice.

Baran-Unland: What advice would you give to incoming high school freshmen?

Hadley: To incoming freshman, I would tell them to take a deep breath, and appreciate all the little moments. Four years goes by so fast, do everything you can to get involved, make memories, and enjoy this special time with some incredible people.

Halawa: The biggest piece of advice I would give to incoming high school freshmen is to put yourself out there and take any opportunities you can but also to have fun while doing it.

Towner: My advice to incoming freshmen would be to try everything you want to, because you never know what your true passion is. I would also tell them to talk to new people and branch out from their comfortable normality.

