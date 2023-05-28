Pets of the Week: May 28, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Mookie is a 7-year-old pit bull mix who has been in a foster home and is now ready for a forever home. She is sweet and playful but needs patience and an experienced dog owner. Mookie must be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Annette is a 10-year-old long-hair who came to the shelter when her owner died. She is very sweet and loves to be petted and brushed. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.