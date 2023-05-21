Pets of the Week: May 22, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Ziggy is a small Dachshund/Chihuahua mix who is as friendly as can be. She walks well on leash, enjoys being held and is dog friendly. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Ziggy is a small Dachshund/Chihuahua mix who is as friendly as can be. She walks well on leash, enjoys being held and is dog friendly. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Cocoa Puff is part of a litter that was found outside. She is currently being vetted and socialized, and the shelter is accepting applications. The approximate birth date of this litter is March 17. The kittens can’t go to their forever homes until they are at least 8 weeks old and cleared by the shelter’s veterinarian. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.