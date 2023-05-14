Pets of the Week: May 14

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Luke is a 1-year-old happy beagle/hound mix that was rescued from a high kill shelter in Kentucky. He likes walks, peanut butter and checking out scents. He loves everyone he meets and does well with other dogs. To meet Luke, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Munchies is 5-year-old male tabby that was rescued from a shelter in southern Illinois. He is extremely friendly and affectionate. He begs for attention and pets. He loves to be held and cuddled. To meet Munchies, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Roxy is a sweet, loving young adult rat terrier mix who was transferred from downstate Illinois. She is dog-friendly, enjoys walking on leash and is very affectionate. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, heartworm negative and just under 25 pounds. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Three-year-old Nico is very affectionate. He is extremely friendly, likes attention and is quite the talker. He came from southern Illinois and is adjusting well to the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.