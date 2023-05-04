New Lenox Trinity Services staff member receives award

A direct support professional with the New Lenox-based Trinity Services recently was recognized for her excellence in supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On April 26, the American Network of Community Options and Resources presented the award to Charlene Vece, who came to Trinity Services in 2006, according to a news release from Trinity Services announcing the award.

I have my personal bucket list. The people I support do as well. They have things they want to do and accomplish.” — Charlene Vece

Trinity Services, Inc. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization that was founded in 1950. According to Trinity Services, it “provides the highest quality person-directed services and supports to people with disabilities and mental illness.”

Vece lives full-time in a residence and takes care of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to Trinity Services.

“The job is very challenging,” Vece said. “However, I love what I do and that makes all the difference. I really enjoy helping others.”

During the pandemic, Vece heard Trinity Services was considering closing one of its remote homes, due to pandemic-related shortage of staff.

So Vece asked to be transferred to that home to help out the staff and “ensure the men would be able to continue to live in their chosen home,” according to Trinity Services.

Vece said that her primary goal is to help the people she supports fulfill their dreams.

“I have my personal bucket list,” Vece said. “The people I support do as well. They have things they want to do and accomplish.”

For information about Trinity Services, visit trinityservices.org or call 815-717-3750.