Pets of the Week: May 1, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Merry is a 1-year-old cattle dog mix that is curious, eager to please, and likes walks. Although she gets along with other dogs, she can be protective of her toys and should be the only pet. She has lots of energy and needs an adopter familiar with her breed who will provide additional training. To meet Merry, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lullaby is a 7-year-old male tabby that was found as a stray. He is ready to be pampered and have a life indoors where he never has to fend for himself again. He is friendly, gentle, confident and curious. He likes attention, being petted and has an easy-going and calm demeanor. He is chatty too! To meet Lullaby, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Maya is a shepherd/Lab mix who loves treats, sitting with her people and visiting dog friends. Maya needs a patient and quiet home to help her bloom. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Remus is a domestic shorthair who is sweet, curious, and loves exploring the shelter’s cat room. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Deluca is an 18-month-old boxer/shepherd with a beaming personality. Deluca loves to play and wrestle with his canine companions. He needs a home without cats as he is a little too focused. He loves, loves, loves tennis balls and will fetch the ball and drop it at someone’s feet. He’s very gentle with his toys and when he accepts treats. Deluca is very much a people person. To meet Deluca, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Cullen is gentle and sweet. He is shy at first but when he warms up, he likes to “talk” and will head bump for pets. He doesn’t like being picked up but will rub against legs for affection. Cullen needs a child-free home with no dogs. To meet Cullen, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.