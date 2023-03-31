Baran-Unland: Remembering longtime Joliet photographer Bob Campbell

I was sad to see read in The Herald-News on Friday morning that longtime Joliet photographer Bob Campbell had lost his “courageous and valiant battle” with esophageal cancer on Tuesday, according to his obituary.

He was 69 years old.

I’d met Campbell early in my writing career, nearly 25 years ago, simply because he was so well-known for a wide variety of portrait and wedding work, as well as commercial and fine art photography.

In those early years, I wrote a regular “Artworks” feature for The Herald-news, which shone a spotlight on local artists of all genres. Campbell not only connected me with other photographers, he’d pop up at various fundraising events I covered (often donating special photography packages).

“Anytime you can contribute to a good cause, that’s a good thing,” Campbell said in 2022.

He’d also call from time to time to chat about his latest photography technique or share a piece of Joliet art history with me.

In 1982, Joliet photographer Bob Campbell, took this photo of Dorothy Mavrich, a local piano teacher who led a grass-roots effort to save the Rialto Square Theatre. Mavrich died on Feb. 10.

One of Campbell’s most vivid photographic memories taking pictures at Joliet Jam on Sunday, May 19, 1974, held at the stadium now known as ATI Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Joliet Jam was a music festival that featured the Beach Boys, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Henry Gross, New Colony Six, and Chicago disc jockey Larry Lujack (deceased) as master of ceremonies, Campbell said in 2019.

The event, which was advertised “on the radio and in posters,” was expected to attract 8,000 attendees, Campbell said in 2019. Instead, approximately 23,000 came out, he said.

“I was just getting into photography,” Campbell, a Joliet Junior College student at the time of the concert, recalled. “I had gotten a telephoto lens, in addition to some other lenses. I was allowed backstage, so I got to talk to them.”

Here are some of the images Bob Campbell took at the Joliet Jam concert on May 19, 1974.

Campbell said in 2011 that he enrolled in formal photography classes after opening the back of his camera and mistakenly exposing his Beach Boys images. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in cinema and photography from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1976.

Before opening a home studio (Robert Campbell Fine Portraiture), Campbell shot yearbook pictures on location for a Chicago-based company, sold cameras for Crest Hill Photo and even temporarily opened a studio in Joliet studio.

He became known for capturing his clients’ personalities and environments in his portrait work, which he once said were difficult to execute, since the photographer must mimic the precision of studio directional lighting on every location, he said in 2011.

“You need a specific time of day and, on top of that, you’re dealing with temperature, wind and the elements,” Campbell said in 2011.

Longtime Joliet photographer Bob Campbell exhibits 10 photos featuring babies and children at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet in honor of the hospital's 140th anniversary. (Photo courtesy of Bob Campbell)

Despite entering the digital age, Campbell loved film and was still using a black and white enlarger from college in 2011. Still, he successfully transitioned to photography’s digital age due to his long-term professional relationships with clients and continually assessing and refining his skills.

“I don’t sit back on my heels,” Campbell said in 2011.

For his 25th anniversary in business, Campbell donated half of his family sitting fees to Easterseals Joliet Region and half of his pet sitting fees to the Will County Humane Society in Shorewood.

And then for his 50th anniversary in 2015, Campbell displayed a large sampling of his work at Joliet Junior College’s Laura A. Sprague Art Gallery.

Campbell exhibited his work at least twice in his career at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet in 2014 and then again in 2022. During last year’s exhibit, Campbell featured images of babies and children in honor of the hospital’s 140th anniversary.

Longtime Joliet photographer Bob Campbell is exhibiting 10 photos featuring babies and children at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet in honor of the hospital's 140th anniversary. (Photo courtesy of Bob Campbell)

In 2021, Campbell stretched his creativity and fulfilled a longtime dream by recording his first CD: “Mr. Nostalgia.” Lockport artist Sandra Rust designed the cover, which features Campbell’s father in the driver’s seat of a car in his “St. Joe’s baseball uniform from 50 years ago,” Campbell said in 2021.

“It’s an entertaining album,” Campbell said in 2021. “It’s got pop, rock. One song has a Latin beat. The last song is disco-style.”

He’d recorded songs two songs in 2004, another six in 2009 and the last two at Sounds on Sage in Channahon in 2021.

Longtime Joliet photograph Bob Campbell is releasing his first CD on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Jameson’s Pub in Joliet. The CD has 10 songs. Campbell wrote the lyrics, melodies and sang vocals. (Photo provided)

“This album had been on my bucket list and then I started not feeling well,” Campbell said in 2021. “So I thought, ‘I’d better get it done.’”

Campbell’s visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until memorial services at 10 a.m. at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road in Joliet.

Memorials to the family are appreciated.

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor at The Herald-News. Contact her at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.