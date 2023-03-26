Pets of the Week: March 27, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 1200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Dolly is a 3-year-old tuxedo that was found outdoors with her kitten – she is ready for a loving and safe home. Dolly is friendly and affectionate. She likes pets and attention and will roll for belly rubs. She is curious about new people and will greet them. She would need a slow introduction to other cats. To meet Dolly, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Draco is an 18-month-old terrier with a sweet and outgoing personality. He loves walks and playing with his toys. He is well-mannered and keeps his space at the rescue clean. To meet Draco, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pluto is a goofy hound mix puppy who came to the shelter from local animal control. He’s super outgoing and playful, and his energy knows no end. Pluto needs a home with people who will play with him and help him learn to be his best. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Joseph loves to chat, eat and cuddle. Those are his requirements to the best life ever. He is super sweet but does not seem to do well with other cats, so he should be the only cat in the home. He also came to the shelter with 2/3 of his tail. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Two-year-old Fazle is quiet but sweet. He is a sucker for wet food and his catnip pillow. He used to sneak a toy into his crate every night and the catnip pillow was his favorite. Fazle needs a home with loving and patient owners. He loves other cats and definitely feels more comfortable being around them. He also does fine with small dogs. To meet Fazle, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Deena is a 3-year-old Mountain Cur mix. Deena enjoys walks, especially in sunny weather. She did well with male and female dogs but needs a home without cats or small dogs, as she may let her Cur side get ahead of her. She keeps her cage fairly clean and knows how to sit, lay down and give a paw. To meet Deena, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.