Joliet VA to host food drive March 30

People in need of food are invited to a mobile food pantry March 30 at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital’s Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic parking lot in Joliet.

The mobile food pantry will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Eagle St. in Joliet.

People will receive dairy, dry goods, fresh produce and meat on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last, according to a news release from Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.

While drivers direct them, volunteers will load pre-packed items into their vehicles. Donations will also be offered to people without access to vehicles, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital said.

Information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food assistance information will also be available at the mobile food pantry, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital said.

Showing proof of income, military service or residency is not required, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital said.

The Joliet CBOC is in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides food staples each month to approximately 48,000 Will County residents with food staples and more than 450,000 people in Northern Illinois, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital said.

Veterans experiencing food, housing or employment insecurity may call Hines VA’s Homeless Program at 708-202-4961.

For additional area food pantries, visit SolveHungerToday.org.