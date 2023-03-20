Pets of the Week: March 20, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Wonder is a 2-year-old terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control. He warms up to people quickly, loves attention and hasn’t met a treat he doesn’t like. He loves belly rubs and going on walks. He is good with other dogs but needs a home without cats. To meet Wonder, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Funyun is 2-year-old tabby that was found as a stray. He is outgoing, curious, playful and friendly. He loves attention and will immediately greet new visitors looking for love. He is FIV-positive and must be the only cat in a home, live with other FIV positive cats or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. To meet Funyun, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marlo is a pit bull/Saint Bernard mix who is high energy and loves playing with balls. She needs an active and strong leader who can help her to be her best. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Sasha is a domestic long hair who was transferred from a downstate Illinois animal control. She needs a patient adopter who has time to help her come out of her shell. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.