Support lung care with Silver Cross Foundation fundraiser in Frankfort

Tickets are available now for the second annual Silver Social fundraiser to benefit lung services at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

“Just Breathe” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at CD & ME in Frankfort. Tickets for are $125 and include lunch, a raffle, robotic demonstrations, program and raffles for “a variety of experiences, services and specialty items,” according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Lung care at Silver Cross include a pulmonary rehabilitation program and lung cancer screening, “a quick, painless, and non-invasive low-dose CT scan to screen for lung cancer,” for patients who don’t have symptoms of lung cancer but meet certain criteria, according to Silver Cross.

Silver Cross Hospital is also now using a new technology called ION, which is robotic-assisted bronchoscopy that lets doctors precisely locate and diagnoses cancerous tumors in one minimally invasive procedure.

The 2023 Silver Social Committee Members include: Dr. Gillian Alex, honorary co-chair; Dr. Kristopher McDonough, honorary co-chair; Michele Vana, chair; Claudia Aguirre; Kelly Baltas; Michelle Bober; Amy Cunningham; Laura Czerkies; Sue D’Arcy; Susan Frangella; Kathy Miller; Amy Norwich; Marcy Paddock; Kim Roolf; and Tracy Simons.

For more information or to purchase tickets and sponsorships, visit silvercross.org/giving/events/silver-social or by contacting the Silver Cross Foundation at 815-300-7105.