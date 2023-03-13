Pets of the Week: March 6, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 1200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Prince is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair that lost the only home he knew when his owner moved. He is friendly, outgoing, curious and gentle. He is good with other cats. Prince immediately greets new people and seeks out pets and attention. To meet Prince, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Gig is a 4-year-old American Eskimo/Boston terrier mix. She is a little shy initially but is coming out of her shell and showing her spunky personality. She is potty-trained and well-behaved. She likes walks and seems good with other animals and children. To meet Gigi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Waffles is a terrier/pug mix who is a lot of fun. She leans into people to give them hugs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Spyro is a domestic shorthair who came to the shelter as a stray. He is affectionate but not too fond of over-handling. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Four-month-old Curry is a shepherd/Labrador mix. She does well with cats and dogs that can handle her high spirits. Curry needs a family with children or someone that can exercise her mentally and physically: long walks, training courses and lots of playtime. Visit Curry at Joliet Township Animal Control or call 815-725-0333.

Mochi is a sweet, wiggly 1-year-old medium hair. He likes to explore his surroundings and approach people for pats. He is cat-friendly and have lived with a dog. He does well with children. Mochi really loves to be around people and will cry if he is left alone in a room. Come visit Mochi at Joliet Township Animal Control or call 815-725-0333.