Pets of the Week: March 13, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 1200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Kylo is a 2-year-old brindle terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is friendly, energetic and lovable – he desires a lot of attention. He likes walks, knows basic commands and gets along with other dogs. To meet Kylo, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dublin is a sweet 2-year-old black and white domestic shorthair. He was at risk of euthanasia in an animal control before being rescued. He is friendly and social with everyone he meets. He loves attention and wants to be near people. He is good with other cats. He will be a good fit for any home. To meet Dublin, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bea is a shepherd mix from Kentucky. She is sociable and loves attention, but she needs a home without small children and other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Rebel is a domestic shorthair who is very sweet and loves to be petted. She loves to play but prefers not to be picked up and held. Rebel has been diagnosed with asthma and receives an inhaler treatment once a day. Her forever family must be willing to continue these treatments. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.