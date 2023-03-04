Joliet Schools District 86 teacher named Golden Apple finalist

Woodland Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Chelsea Young recently was named a finalist in the 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching, and her entire class got to celebrate with her.

“We surprised her in the classroom with golden delicious apples for all the students,” said Sandy Zalewski, spokesperson for Joliet Public Schools District 86.

The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding teachers for their “lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities,” according to District 86.

Woodland Elementary fourth-grade teacher Chelsea Young (center) was recently named a 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching finalist. Her students received golden delicious apples so they could celebrate with her. Pictured with her, from left, Daniel Sandoval, Juan Moffet. Monserrat Avalos-Ayala and Naomi Awinongya. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Young has taught at Woodland Elementary for the past four years. Teacher finalists demonstrate a significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning in both their teaching and results, District 86 said.

More than 500 nominations for fourth- through eighth-grade teachers were submitted this year from the Chicago area, District 86 said.

“We’re thrilled,” Zalewski said. “She’s the only one of 30 in the area and the only in Will County and Joliet.”

Between now and May, representatives from Golden Apple will come to talk with colleagues, families and students and visit classrooms, Zalewski said. Then, Golden Apple will select 10 award winners.

Golden Apple has recognized 10 outstanding teachers annually for this award since 1986, District 86 said.

“We are proud of Chelsea for receiving this prestigious recognition and wish her continued success in the nomination process,” Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said in a news release from District 86.