School District 202 in Plainfield hosting free wellness resource program on Thursday

Ten community groups will discuss their free programs and resources on Thursday at a free event in Plainfield.

“Build A Brighter Tomorrow Together” will begin 6:30 p.m. at Plainfield North High School, 12005 248th Ave., Plainfield. Doors open 6 p.m. The Plainfield Parent Community Network will host the program.

The following groups will discuss their free programs and resources: Bags of Hope, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Elyssa’s Mission, Heart Haven Outreach, Plainfield Junior Woman’s Club, Plainfield Lions Club, Referral GPS, Schoolhouse Counseling Center, Thriveworks and Young Hearts for Life, according to a news release from District 202 in Plainfield.

Parents, caregivers, family members, teachers, staff, administrators, social workers, nurses, and mental health providers of kindergarten through 12th grade students are all invited to attend, the release said.

Certified educators attending this program may earn professional development credits, the release said.

“Build A Brighter Tomorrow Together” will be available in English and Spanish and streamed live. A recording will be posted to the PPCN website at plainfieldpcn.org.